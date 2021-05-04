Police teach gun safety to kids in Fort Myers after deadly child shooting

Fort Myers Police Department held a gun safety event for children at S.T.A.R.S Complex Tuesday. This comes after a child accidentally shot another child in the city recently, who later died.

It’s this tragedy the Fort Myers police say made them want to educate local children about gun safety.

“The curiosity of some of the kids can get them into situations where, you know, it’s dangerous,” said Officer Keron Ramjattan with FMPD’s community relations unit. “So we’re just here to promote the safety and show them how to respond when they run into those circumstances.”

Community resource officers taught children at S.T.A.R.S. Complex’s after school program what to do if they ever come across a firearm, using phrases such as “Stop.” “Don’t touch.” “Run away.” And “Tell a grown-up.”

Officers say shootings like last week are easily prevented.

Parents whose children attended the event had the option to leave with a gun lock, something simple that could save lives.

Kathy Davies says she’s impressed with how much her grandkids learned.

“Knowledge is power when it comes to firearms, especially when it comes to the kids,” Davies said. “It makes me feel really good because I know that they, when they see that, they know what to do.”

FMPD says anyone who owns a gun is welcome to come pick up a lock donated by the police department, and officers can demonstrate how to use it properly.

“Again, it’s just all about educating your children and letting them know that these aren’t toys,” Ramjattan said. “They’re dangerous.”

