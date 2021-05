Money Monday: Federal Reserve interest rate decision

The Federal Open Markets Committee concluded its two-day meeting to determine the fate of the nation’s interest rates last Wednesday. Here to help us interpret their decisions is Stefan Contorno, Senior Vice President and Partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS, Bonita Springs.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Producer: Jasmine Jackson Writer: Joey Pellegrino

