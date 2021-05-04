Heavily redacted report on fatal Brown Sugar Festival shooting released

A family is heartbroken and in tears as a shooter remains on the loose. They simply want to know who shot and killed 20-year-old Evereonna Sankey and why?

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office recently released the report detailing Saturday night’s shooting.

WINK News has been asking the sheriff’s office for answers after it expressed concerns about security at the festival.

The sheriff’s office refuses to talk about what, if any, progress they’ve made in finding the killer. The public information officer emailed the almost 18-page report to WINK News reporter Breanna Ross but it is heavily redacted.

There are no details about how Evereonna died or about any possible suspects.

Teresa Sankey, Evereonna’s mother, is no stranger to Hendry County’s Brown Sugar Festival. She used to serve as the vice president of the event and even helped organize it. So, she knows how much security is necessary for the festival to run smoothly.

“Normally they have police officers walking in the crowds. I know how it goes,” Sankey said. “We’ve got to get consent from. We have police officers come from Fort Myers, Palm Beach, and everywhere normally.”

But, when Sankey left her daughter, 20-year-old Evereonna Sankey, at the festival she noticed the lack of law enforcement right away.

“I seen two police officers,” she said. “That’s the only two police I seen with all of those people out there.”

Many in the community, including Sankey, are wondering why there wasn’t a heavier law enforcement presence.

After sifting through April meeting minutes from the Hendry County Board of Commissioners meeting, WINK News found out that festival organizers presented over 300 signatures. All of these to show the board just how much the community wanted The Brown Sugar Festival back this year.

Commissioners then asked if the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office could cover the festival. Hendry County’s Chief Deputy Kevin Nelson said “they would be ill-prepared to protect residents” and “they would not be able to cover the event.”

Commissioners ultimately approved the festival to give the Harlem community a positive event to look forward to. But, the county’s board of commissioners did this under the premise that the event would be much smaller than it was in past years.

That premise didn’t hold. 2,000 people showed up to celebrate the Brown Sugar Festival. The festival embraces Black heritage and provides scholarships to young people.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is usually given six months to prepare for the event, which is just enough time to ask for help from neighboring departments.

The late approval made securing the necessary reinforcements next to impossible.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know