Heat indices to exceed 100° Tuesday across SW Florida

Happy Tuesday, Southwest Florida! The hot and humid trend continues as “feels like” temperatures will top out between 98 – 104° this afternoon.

A few showers and storms will try to cool us off today. These will develop near I-75 just after lunchtime before eventually shifting inland.

As this activity moves inland, it’ll become heavier and more widespread with frequent lightning. It’ll be very similar to yesterday’s rain!

If you’re sick of the heat and humidity, here’s some good news: a cold front will move through our region late this week.

Along the front, expect areas of heavy rain off and on throughout the day Thursday. Behind it, drier air mixes in!

Although brief, this will drop dew points into the 50s and 60s later this week and into the weekend. Enjoy!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



