Gov. Ron DeSantis holds 2 press conferences on Tuesday

Governor Ron Desantis will be holding a press conference in Miami beginning at 3 p.m.

You can watch it in the player below.

You can also click this link to view the press conference.



Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Vero Beach earlier in the day.

It began 1 p.m. at the Childcare Resources of Indian River.

Watch below or click here.



Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know