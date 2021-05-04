Fort Myers shooting sends one person to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Myers Tuesday.

This happened near the intersection with Ford and Markets streets.

Fort Myers Police Department was able to confirm one person was shot and is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital. Police are unsure if the victim’s injuries are life-threatening or not.

At this time, police are unsure if this was a drive-by shooting.

This is a developing story.

We are asking the public to avoid the area of Ford Street and Market Street while investigators are working an active crime scene. Any tips can be called in to Fort Myers Police or @SWFLCrime8477 pic.twitter.com/DvCq9040hc — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) May 5, 2021

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know