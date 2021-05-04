CORONAVIRUS

Fort Myers shooting sends one person to the hospital

Published: May 4, 2021 8:05 PM EDT
Updated: May 4, 2021 8:31 PM EDT

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Myers Tuesday.

This happened near the intersection with Ford and Markets streets.

Fort Myers Police Department was able to confirm one person was shot and is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital. Police are unsure if the victim’s injuries are life-threatening or not.

At this time, police are unsure if this was a drive-by shooting.

This is a developing story. 

Writer:WINK News
