Florida’s gubernatorial race heats up

The race for governor of Florida is heating up already and some well-known Democrats are ready for 2022.

Officially, only Charlie Crist has announced he’s running so far. There are, however, clues that he could have a challenger or multiple challengers.

Congresswoman Val Demings is a lifelong Democrat.

“If you don’t like something, you do something to change it!” said Demings.

She believes she’s prepared for “the moment.” We’re not quite sure what exactly the moment is but it could be referring to the “moment” she’ll run for governor. In a campaign-style video, she never directly says.

This video was released via Twitter just hours before former Florida Governor and current Congressman Charlie Crist announced his run, this time as a Democrat.

Ready for the moment. pic.twitter.com/KyVis3xMy2 — Val Demings (@val_demings) May 4, 2021

“We have to have decisive smart, strategic leaders!” Demings said.

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried hasn’t hidden her desire to become governor but, didn’t formally announce either.

“As the only statewide elected Democrat, it makes absolute sense for me to be running for governor, but today is not the day for me to make that announcement,” Fried said.

Crist addressed his potential Democratic challengers in a one-on-one interview with WINK News.

“Right now I’m the only one running against DeSantis. And, you know, I pray to God they make their decision based on how they feel in their heart. That’s how I did it,” Crist said.

DeSantis, who has not yet announced his bid for re-election and told reporters what he thinks about Crist running.

“What party is he gonna run in this time? He lost as a Republican, an Independent, a Democrat, but then I looked up he has voted this congress with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time, so he could probably even give it a run with the Green Party even,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was unusually coy about his future and refused to tell reporters whether he’s running for governor in 2022.

He did go as far as to say “we’ll see what happens.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Drew Hill

