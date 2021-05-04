Data shows people favoring move to SWFL over other parts of state

The pandemic has created many challenges, but it also changed the way we live and work. Many people are working remotely. Some are choosing to make their vacations permanent and move to Southwest Florida full-time to work remotely. We spoke to a woman who moved to the region three months after visiting.

Kim and John Koch made their first trip to Punta Gorda in February. It was love at first sight.

“We’re like, ‘Wow, this is really cool,’ Koch said. “Look at all these canals. Look at the palm trees. Look at the boats.”

The Kochs are officially Floridians Tuesday.

They packed up, sold their Virginia home and hired a builder in Punta Gorda Isles in less than three months.

Kim’s work-from-home job simplified their move.

“We’ll continue to work remotely and take advantage of everything that is down here in Florida,” Kim said.

Della Booth is a Punta Gorda-based realtor. She told us remote workers are flocking to Charlotte County. The numbers show it too.

Bloomberg CityLab looked at U.S. Census data since the start of the pandemic. Its researchers found most transplants are moving to Southwest Florida compared to other parts of the state.

“A lot of people are no longer into the hustle bustle,” Booth said. “And that’s pretty much what you get with the east coast.

“We found that the west coast had more to offer us at a more reasonable price too,” Kim said.

Don’t be surprised to find others fighting you for more sunshine, and as the Kochs learned, hot real estate.

“If you see something, you like it, and you might even just buy sight unseen,” Kim said.

CityLab found most people moving to the state are moving to Southwest Florida.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

