Florida U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist (D) talks to WINK News during a video call. Former Gov. Crist served as a Republican during his time at the governor's office. He told WINK News Thursday, Feb. 18, he is considering a run as a Democrat for the governor's seat in the next Florida gubernatorial election. (Credit: WINK News)
WATCH LIVE: Charlie Crist speaks in St. Petersburg after announcing run for Florida governor in 2022

Published: May 4, 2021 8:35 AM EDT
Updated: May 4, 2021 11:07 AM EDT

Former Florida governor and current congressman Charlie Crist announced Tuesday, via Twitter, that he is running for governor once again.

If Crist wins the Democratic primary, he will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election in 2022.

Crist is speaking to supporters in St. Petersburg.

