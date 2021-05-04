WATCH LIVE: Charlie Crist speaks in St. Petersburg after announcing run for Florida governor in 2022

Former Florida governor and current congressman Charlie Crist announced Tuesday, via Twitter, that he is running for governor once again.

Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for Governor. Join us: https://t.co/ayqK3371Ik pic.twitter.com/l1OksxMP1y — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) May 4, 2021

If Crist wins the Democratic primary, he will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election in 2022.

Crist is speaking to supporters in St. Petersburg.

