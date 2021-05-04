Beachgoers upset about orange cones keeping them off private beach property

A controversy online is causing a buzz among beachgoers in Collier County.

The conversation happened after a beachgoer posted a photo of neon cones on private beach property causing commenters to complain about what they consider is an “ugly eyesore.”

The rule is anything is public property up to the shoreline.

That’s why hotels and condos have been putting up cones and barriers.

But what’s been happening on Vanderbilt Beach has the county taking a second look.

Michele Clauber wants to enjoy the sand and sun.

“I think everyone should have a right to enjoy the beach,” Clauber said.

That’s what many people are saying online. The online post garnered almost 500 comments about condos and hotels putting up cone barriers on the beach.

“I don’t think they should put cones up and limit the beach,” said Rae Ann Burman, on Vanderbilt Beach.

Attorney Lance Dunford said businesses have every right to their land, even if the beach has been renourished.

“Being a beachgoer or Florida citizen or resident of Lee and Collier County and thinking that the sand is mine and I get to be here, that’s not the case,” Dunford said. “It does not give people a loophole for people to say now it’s public property.”

Collier County said under their ordinance “it is unlawful for any person to display or cause to be displayed anywhere along Vanderbilt Beach any sign, marker or warning stating that any part of Vanderbilt Beach is private.”

While beachgoers say they respect the private property they don’t think they have to look at bright cones or feel excluded.

“To limit it and put up ugly eyesores. I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Clauber said.

“I’ve been coming here for years, and I definitely feel like there is a wall here that shouldn’t be,” said Anton Sipri.

The only cones visible on Vanderbilt Beach on Tuesday were ones near the Ritz Carlton. Code Enforcement said they would be looking into the issue.