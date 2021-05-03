Pedestrian dies 17 days after being hit by car in Estero

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Estero on April 15 has died.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a car was heading south in the right turn lane on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at the intersection of Corkscrew Road around 10 a.m.

A 69-year-old man from Estero attempted to cross Corkscrew in a crosswalk when the driver turned right and hit the man.

He was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

The man died May 2 and the FHP’s investigation of the crash is ongoing.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: WINK News

