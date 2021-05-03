3 found dead in Bonita Bay home ID’d; case ruled murder-suicide

Three people found dead inside a Bonita Bay home in December have been identified.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the case has been ruled a murder-suicide.

First responders went to the home on Harbor Cove Court for a call about a cardiac arrest on Dec. 7. Two women and a man were found dead inside.

They have been identified as Eileen Breen, 71; Dorothy Breen, 61, and Terrance Cunningham, 65. The home belonged to Dorothy, according to the death certificates, and Eileen was her sister who lived elsewhere in Estero. Both were attorneys. Cunningham was also listed as a resident of the home, but his relationship to the sisters is unknown at this time.

Their causes of death have not yet been released. The case is closed but it will take a few days for the case file to be made available.

Writer: WINK News

