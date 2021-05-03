Fort Myers Beach town council to decide on new hotel project

Plans for another hotel are in the hands of Fort Myers Beach town leaders.

The town council will meet Monday morning to decide whether to approve a plan by Myerside to convert a residential development area into commercial space at School Street and Estero Boulevard.

If the plan is approved, it would include a hotel, retail space and restaurants.

WINK News will let you know what the council decides.

Writer: WINK News

