CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Myerside to convert a residential development area into commercial space at School Street and Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach. (Credit: Google Street View)
WINK NEWS

Fort Myers Beach town council to decide on new hotel project

Published: May 3, 2021 6:39 AM EDT

Plans for another hotel are in the hands of Fort Myers Beach town leaders.

The town council will meet Monday morning to decide whether to approve a plan by Myerside to convert a residential development area into commercial space at School Street and Estero Boulevard.

If the plan is approved, it would include a hotel, retail space and restaurants.

WINK News will let you know what the council decides.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media