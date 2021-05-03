FMPD shares Freeh report details related to drug, murder investigations

Fort Myers Police Department released more documentation to WINK News from the report Freeh report Monday. The City of Fort Myers paid Freeh Group International Solutions to conduct a needs assessment of FMPD back in 2016.

DOCUMENT: Redacted Free report details released May 3, 2021 to WINK News

Details in the document show FGIS was informed of allegations that an FMPD supervisor and two other officers had leaked information to primary cocaine and heroin dealers in the city. FGIS claimed those suppliers have been unsuccessfully targeted by the department and other agencies for a decade.

The document also alleges that since 2001, investigators have been repeatedly told by multiple sources officers have provided warnings to drug dealers prior to execution of search warrants.

Shortly after the audit, the department put four officers on administrative leave. Three retired amid the leave while the FBI investigated.

In April, the federal government announced it was not pursuing criminal charges against any of the officers. The fourth officer, Jason Jackson, returned to active duty at the beginning of April.

Two additional pages, labeled Appendix B, have still not been fully released. The department said those documents are exempt because they are part of another federal criminal investigation.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney



