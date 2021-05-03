CORONAVIRUS

Firefighters respond to a fire in the garage of a home on Corrine Drive in Lehigh Acres Monday, May 3, 2021. Credit: Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.
Firefighters put out fire at home in Lehigh Acres, no one injured

Published: May 3, 2021 9:08 PM EDT

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a house fire on Corinne Drive in Lehigh Acres Monday.

According to the the fire district’s tweet, firefighters responded to the home after the report of the fire was received just before 6 p.m.

Crews found the fire in the garage of the home, which had been turned into an “efficiency-type living area.”

The fire district says it was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the fire district said it’s fire inspector will determine the cause.

