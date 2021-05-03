Firefighters put out fire at home in Lehigh Acres, no one injured

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a house fire on Corinne Drive in Lehigh Acres Monday.

According to the the fire district’s tweet, firefighters responded to the home after the report of the fire was received just before 6 p.m.

Crews found the fire in the garage of the home, which had been turned into an “efficiency-type living area.”

The fire district says it was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the fire district said it’s fire inspector will determine the cause.

Structure fire on Corinne Drive: Call came in just before 6pm. The fire was in the garage which had been turned into an efficiency-type living area. It was extinguished quickly. No one was injured. Our fire inspector will investigate the cause. pic.twitter.com/oLIIE70gjp — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 3, 2021

Writer: WINK News

