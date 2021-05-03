Firefighters: Don’t let balloons go into the sky, potential fire hazard

A popular party decoration could cause a fire at your next celebration, and fire district in Southwest Florida is now warning you to not release balloons into the sky.

It comes after a mylar balloon sparked a small brush fire recently after hitting a power line.

“When they hit that powerline, especially with that string hanging down, it gives them that two-point contact, and that’s where they do like a spark,” said Katie Heck, a public information officer with Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

The fire district also recommends that you deflate the balloons after your celebration and throw them away.

If you notice a balloon already came in contact with a power line, you’re advised to stay away and call the power company.

Writer: WINK News

