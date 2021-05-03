Feels like temperatures near 100° in SW Florida Monday

Happy Monday, Southwest Florida! We are really cranking up the heat and humidity this afternoon.

When you combine our hot highs in the 90s and our dew points in the 70s, the result is heat indices (or “feels like” temperatures) near 100°.

As we heat up and the sea breeze moves inland from the Gulf, a few showers and storms will develop east of I-75.

The wind will turn breezy, too, which will help push the rain toward Lake Okeechobee and bump up local wave heights.

Our next best chance of rain and storms comes along a cold front Thursday. Drier air mixes in behind it heading toward the weekend!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



