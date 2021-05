Watch live: DeSantis holding press conference in St. Petersburg

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at a restaurant called The Big Catch at Salt Creek in St. Petersburg.

Joining him are Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Tom Leek.

You can watch it below or by clicking here.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know