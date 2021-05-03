Running for gov? Charlie Crist to make ‘major announcement’ Tuesday

Rep. Charlie Crist is expected to announce a return to the campaign trail on Tuesday, this time to run for a seat he once occupied.

Crist served as Florida governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. Now a Democrat, he’s expected to announce Tuesday he’ll run for the seat once again. He told WINK News in February he was considering another run.

The former Florida attorney general could be the first Democrat to officially announce a run for governor against expected incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, next year.

Crist, from Pinellas County, has been a U.S. representative since 2013.

WINK News will update you with any developments.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know