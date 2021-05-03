CORONAVIRUS

Florida U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist (D) talks to WINK News during a video call. Former Gov. Crist served as a Republican during his time at the governor's office. He told WINK News Thursday, Feb. 18, he is considering a run as a Democrat for the governor's seat in the next Florida gubernatorial election. (Credit: WINK News)
Running for gov? Charlie Crist to make ‘major announcement’ Tuesday

Published: May 3, 2021 7:44 AM EDT
Updated: May 3, 2021 7:45 AM EDT

Rep. Charlie Crist is expected to announce a return to the campaign trail on Tuesday, this time to run for a seat he once occupied.

Crist served as Florida governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican. Now a Democrat, he’s expected to announce Tuesday he’ll run for the seat once again. He told WINK News in February he was considering another run.

The former Florida attorney general could be the first Democrat to officially announce a run for governor against expected incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, next year.

Crist, from Pinellas County, has been a U.S. representative since 2013.

WINK News will update you with any developments.

