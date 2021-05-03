Cape Coral police: Motorcyclist dies in crash after driver runs red light

A Cape Coral motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash involving an SUV that ran a red light.

Police say the crash happened at Skyline Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway. It was reported at about 1:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Blaine Kenneth Elmer.

Police say that according to witnesses and video obtained from a dash camera, Elmer was headed west on Trafalgar Pkwy. when an SUV ran a red light at Skyline Blvd. and entered his path. The two collided and Elmer was ejected from the motorcycle.

Off-duty paramedics were at the intersection at the time of the crash and began providing first aid to Elmer. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The CCPD says alcohol/drugs were not a factor in the crash, nor was speed.

The SUV’s driver and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

If you witnessed the crash or have information about it, contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips, https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous, sending a message through their social media platforms or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Use the Case Report # 21-009520.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know