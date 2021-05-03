A neighborly feud leads to toilets lining a Cape Coral yard

Has this feud gone too far?

Toilets are now lining a yard, which has become an eyesore for people in the community. But all this has been done just to target the person across the street.

At first glance, the toilets in southwest Cape Coral may seem like an eyesore.

Danny Morales works in Cape Coral and has watched the developments. “When I turned the corner, I noticed that there were urinals outside but as I came closer, I saw that they were decorative and I said ‘that’s a good idea. Maybe I should put them in front of my house,'” Morales said.

These toilets a story.

“I thought the guy was just trying to be decorative,” said Morales.

The plants didn’t just grow there. They were out there intentionally because of a feud between two neighbors.

“I didn’t know that,” said Morales.

So how did this happen? Homeowner number one called out his neighbor, “John,” who lives across the street.

Neither would talk on camera with WINK News but John did say that the battle began after he reported his neighbor to the Department of Revenue in response to the toilets.

“Holy smokes!” Morales said. He says he didn’t know the backstory, he has just seen the toilets. With the prior knowledge, he wants them gone.

“That’s freedom of expression but it’s going a little too far, it’s going a little bit too far,” said Morales.

The toilets do not only impact the street, though. Realtor Elizabeth Willaimson says the potty planters are driving away her clients.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Williamson said. “It sends the wrong idea. The clients that I had that saw this as they were following me, they were like ‘what is this all about?'”

“These are people coming from another coast looking for a better life for their kids and they see something like this and they’re like I thought there were codes in this neighborhood. Well, there are,” said Williamson.

Bt, Cape Coral Code Enforcement has said that as long as the homeowner keeps the toilets at least 15 feet from the road, they can stay.

“I think freedom of expression is perfect, I think it’s a great thing to have but there is a place for everything in on your front line,” Williamson said. “In a neighborhood with homes that are over $300,000 and above, that is not the place.”

So, for now, the feud continues.

WINK News Anchor Nicole Gabe checked and those toilet planters have been moved back to at least 15 feet.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Drew Hill

