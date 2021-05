Shooting at festival in Clewiston leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting Saturday night at the annual Brown Sugar Festival in Clewiston.

The festival is held in the Harlem community and raises money for scholarships, according to its website. Saturday’s event was held on Harlem Academy Avenue.

WINK News will update this developing story.

Writer: WINK News

