Hot and humid day ahead

Happy Sunday, SW Florida!

A summerlike day is ahead with highs near 90 degrees, with the potential for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, though the best chance will be inland.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it starts off much of the same with blazing heat, and a few pop-up storms each afternoon.

However, by late week, a late spring cold front will push across the area, bringing drier air to the area, but unfortunately only a slight cool down.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



