Food distributions in SWFL, week of May 3

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from May 3 through May 8.

Monday, May 3

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Fleamasters Flea Market, Fort Myers

4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33916

Tuesday, May 4

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Wednesday, May 5

10 a.m. – Noon

Forrey Drive, LaBelle

Forrey Drive, Forrey Dr., LaBelle, FL 33935

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

Thursday, May 6

10 a.m. – Noon

Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers

7101 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda

211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Friday, May 7

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club, Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Lake Meade Community Park, Cape Coral (entrance on NE 11th Ave)

1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. – Noon

Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres

1820 Unice Ave. N., Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

St. Matthew’s House, with the aid of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold food distributions at the following locations the week of May 3.

Monday, May 3

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church, Naples

5225 28th Ave SW Naples, FL 34116

10:30 a.m. – Noon

Naples Alliance Church, Naples

2504 Estey Ave. Naples, FL 34104

Tuesday, May 4

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fairway Bible Church, Naples

3855 The Lords Way Naples, FL 34114

Wednesday, May 5

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Immokalee Friendship House, Immokalee

602 W. Main St., Immokalee, FL 34142

Thursday, May 6

10 a.m. – Noon

Iglesia Pueblo de Dios Church, Naples

4400 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34112

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

First Haitian Baptist Church, Naples

14600 Tamiami Trail E Naples, FL 34114

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mount Olive AME Church, Fort Myers

2754 Orange St Fort Myers, FL 33916

