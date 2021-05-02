CORONAVIRUS

Resources

Rodolfo Ortiz Nava (Credit: CCSO booking photo)
WINK NEWS

Collier County man arrested for racing on Immokalee Rd.

Published: May 2, 2021 8:53 AM EDT

A 24-year-old Collier County man was arrested Saturday for racing another vehicle on Immokalee Road, deputies said.

A deputy conducting a speed enforcement detail on Immokalee Rd. at Rock Road clocked two cars going more than 100 mph. One car, a Ford Mustang, was clocked at 107 mph, while the other, a Volkswagen Jetta, was clocked at 100 mph.

The deputy caught up to the Jetta, driven by Rodolfo Ortiz Nava. He was arrested on a charge of racing on a public road. He has since been released on bond. The deputy also issued him a citation for having a modified exhaust system.

The arresting deputy alerted other deputies to the Mustang, but it was never found.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media