Collier County man arrested for racing on Immokalee Rd.

A 24-year-old Collier County man was arrested Saturday for racing another vehicle on Immokalee Road, deputies said.

A deputy conducting a speed enforcement detail on Immokalee Rd. at Rock Road clocked two cars going more than 100 mph. One car, a Ford Mustang, was clocked at 107 mph, while the other, a Volkswagen Jetta, was clocked at 100 mph.

The deputy caught up to the Jetta, driven by Rodolfo Ortiz Nava. He was arrested on a charge of racing on a public road. He has since been released on bond. The deputy also issued him a citation for having a modified exhaust system.

The arresting deputy alerted other deputies to the Mustang, but it was never found.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know