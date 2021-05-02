At least 2 killed and 23 others hospitalized when boat overturns off San Diego coast

At least two people were killed and at least 23 others were hospitalized after a boat overturned Sunday morning off the coast of San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Multiple agencies — including lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Border Protection — responded to the emergency, officials said.

Details of the incident and what type of boat were not immediately made clear. Officials said the emergency was located near the Cabrillo Monument in Point Loma, some 130 miles south of Los Angeles. A search for any other victims is ongoing, officials said.

Officials said that at least one person was in “CPR status at the time of rescue.”

A tweet from a reporter at the San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB-TV showed police tape surrounding a dock at Harbor Patrol station. A total of 96 personnel responded to the incident, officials said.

