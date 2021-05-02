CORONAVIRUS

Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office talks to the media about a shooting incident with multiple fatalities at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday May 2, 2021. MIKE ROEMER / AP
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino before police take out gunman

Published: May 2, 2021 3:49 PM EDT

A gunman killed two people at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at.

“He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends or co-workers, it appears,” Pawlak said.

Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified.

Pawlak wasn’t sure if the shooter was a former employee of the restaurant, but said “it appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”

“Whether or not they all worked there, we’re still working on,” he said.

The wounded person was being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the casino operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay, with the casino tweeting that an active shooter was on the scene.

Jawad Yatim, a witness, said he saw at least two people shot.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn’t doubt him hitting other people.”

