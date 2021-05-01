Volunteers gather to rebuild Morningstar Baptist Church’s playground

Dozens of volunteers got together on Saturday to bring a playground back to life for one church community.

There were weeds in the ground, a crooked basketball hoop and busted swings. This playground has not been used in years and has seen better days.

But, with new paint, the place could begin to improve.

The Morningstar Church Community is still recovering from the fire that burned the main church building down about two months ago.

Dwight Williams is the former Morningstar interim pastor. “Buildings burned ministry goes on,” Williams said.

The recovery goes on as well.

Through a partnership with its sister church, Crossroads Baptist Church, over 40 teenagers showed up to revitalized the playground.

David Gold is Crossroads Baptist Church Lead Pastor. “We’re just coming alongside to assist in that to help get them to a healthy place and get to a better place,” Gold said.

Michael Lemon also came out from Crossroads Baptist Church to help. “Everyone knows how to play. Everyone knows how to have fun. So we’re trying to build a bridge into the community,” said Lemon.

Volunteers were hard at work, pulling weeds, shoveling and raking fresh mulch and installing brand new mulch and installing brand new swings.

This gives the community more than just a place to play.

“It’s going to give hope to community because I see them playing in their driveways playing in the street. Now they have a place to they can play be safe,” Lemon said.

“It means everything to the community just that we’re still here,” said Williams.

A playground now transformed to bring a community.

Part of this renovation is scaling down the high fence that surrounds the playground, in hopes of making the playground more inviting.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

