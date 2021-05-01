More than 101 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC says

The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 now tops 101 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 43% have received at least one dose, and the average daily coronavirus case count is down 16%

There was no hiding the enthusiasm as Disneyland reopened on Friday after more than 400 days of closure, Michael George reports for “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” Some were in line as early as 2:30 a.m., according to CBS Los Angeles.

Capacity, however, is limited to 25% and tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. Only California residents are allowed to visit.

In Kentucky, meanwhile, the horse-racing complex Churchill Downs went all out when it reopened.

But there are concerns about vaccine hesitancy, coupled with new warnings about variants.

In Michigan, where bars and restaurants can operate with 65% capacity, officials are using a carrot and stick approach: get the vaccination rate up and and more places will open up.

“If you’ve been waiting and seeing, if you’re one of the ‘let’s wait and see,’ I think we’ve waited and saw enough, and it’s time to come down,” said Eric Pessell, Calhoun County, Michigan, health officer.

Vaccination rates are slowing. Take Arkansas, which is one of more than 10 states not ordering all available vaccine doses. Over one-third of Arkansas residents have received at least one dose, well below the national total of 43%.

The unvaccinated may want to listen to what Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday.

“Bottom line of my message … A: Get vaccinated, and if you’re having a two-dose regimen, make sure you get that second dose,” he said.

Author: CBS NEWS Writer: WINK News

