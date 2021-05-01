Lake Okeechobee’s algae bloom and possible impacts on Southwest Florida

If you’re heading out on the water, you’ll want to watch out for areas with algae blooms this weekend.

On Friday, The Florida Department of Health issued a health advisory for Davis Boat Ram, which is on Davis Blvd in Fort Myers Shores. The alert for franklin locks is still active for now.

WINK News reporter Gail Levy went to Davis Boat Ramp and didn’t see any algae. But, experts say, that we should still be cautious.

The green you see in Lake Okeechobee right now is a bloom of Cyanobacteria.

Barry Rosen is with the Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University. “It’s a little early to have such a massive bloom, or what it appears to be,” Rosen said.

Rosen says right now the conditions in Lake O are perfect for that bloom to grow quickly.

Gail asked if that would get to us here in Southwest Florida.

“We don’t know how it’s going to be consumed or utilized by all the other organisms in the water on his way out there. The system is too soon to tell,” said Rosen.

We’re already having to heed the warnings from the health department about Davis Boat ramp and Franklin Lock.

Although WINK News didn’t see anything algae, Rosen says that doesn’t mean you should jump in.

“Lot of times these things are moving up and down with a waterfall. So they could be just below the surface,” he said. “And that’s the scum that we tend to see. But certain times of the day they sink down.”

This means keep kids and pets away from the water.

The Florida Department of Health warns that being around algae can give you a cough or a headache.

Rosen also mentioned that to break up the bloom currently in Lake Okeechobee, it would have to run out of nutrients or not get enough sunlight.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

