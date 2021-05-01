Fatality at Sandlot Adventure Park in Punta Gorda

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality at the Sandlot Adventure Park.

The crash was reported at 9:43 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involves the driver of an off-road dirt bike who died, according to FHP spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno.

The Sandlot Adventure Park is located at 39450 Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.

The park, according to its website, is the “only park of its kind in the entire southeast United States” made up of 25-plus miles of off-road trails for ATV riders, motocross riders, RV owners, and beach-goers alike.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

