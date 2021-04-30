Spotty showers, increased humidity across SW Florida Friday

Happy Friday, Southwest Florida! We’ve already seen a few showers and areas of patchy fog this morning.

This is due to a very warm and muggy air mass overhead. This will prompt more areas of rain this afternoon.

Expect a few showers to develop near I-75 around noontime with an increase in clouds.

Later this afternoon, pockets of heavy rain will shift inland and eventually reach Lake Okeechobee.

By your evening commute, most of our local region is completely dry and quiet.

But, don’t put the umbrella away this afternoon! Rain and even storms are in our weekend forecast.

Sunday still looks to be the day with the most moisture and the best chance for storms as a front stalls over us.

Next week, high pressure will take control. A few storms will be possible, but the primary change is hotter than normal temperatures with some highs reaching the mid-90s.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



