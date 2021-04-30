Punta Gorda bust turns up drugs, guns; man arrested

A Punta Gorda man was arrested early Thursday after sheriff’s office investigators found drugs and weapons in a home.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they executed a search warrant at 444 Charlotte Street, and found 10.3 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, 29.3 grams of cocaine, 8 yellow pills which tested positive for heroin, over $5,800 in cash, 12.4 grams of marijuana and multiple firearms.

During the search, Frank Van Tuyl was found to be in possession of a handgun, over $1,000 in cash, and cocaine.

Gun safes inside the home held the drugs, cash and several weapons, including an AR-15, deputies said.

Van Tuyl is facing charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of a weapon, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in cocaine.

Writer: WINK News

