Port Charlotte man arrested, accused of being a fentanyl dealer

A 34-year-old man was arrested after deputies in Charlotte County began investigating a string of overdoses.

Jamil J. Mahshie was identified as a potential fentanyl/heroin dealer in the community.

Deputies attempted to stop Mahshie who fled from them on an electronic skateboard. After catching up with, deputies deployed a Taser.

They found nine individually packaged baggies of fentanyl, 1 baggie of methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash.

When they booked him in jail, deputies found another bag of fentanyl hidden in his sock.

Deputies later searched his home in the 18000 block of Klinger Circle in Port Charlotte and found:

5 plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl/heroin mixture (1.3 grams)

digital scale

baggie containing 13.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamines

baggie containing 0.4 grams of suspected Heroin

multitude of small plastic baggies associated with narcotics sales

15.3 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin mixture

materials and supplies used in the cutting and mixing of fentanyl/heroin

over $22,400 in cash

Mahshie faces the following charges:

Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of

Failure to Stop Vehicle as Ordered by LEO

Heroin – Possess with Intent to Sell

Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility

Methamphetamine – Possess with Intent to Sell

Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Resisting Officer Without Violence

Trafficking In Fentanyl 4 grams or more

He remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.

Writer: Melissa Montoya

