PORT CHARLOTTE
Port Charlotte man arrested, accused of being a fentanyl dealer
A 34-year-old man was arrested after deputies in Charlotte County began investigating a string of overdoses.
Jamil J. Mahshie was identified as a potential fentanyl/heroin dealer in the community.
Deputies attempted to stop Mahshie who fled from them on an electronic skateboard. After catching up with, deputies deployed a Taser.
They found nine individually packaged baggies of fentanyl, 1 baggie of methamphetamine and over $1,300 in cash.
When they booked him in jail, deputies found another bag of fentanyl hidden in his sock.
Deputies later searched his home in the 18000 block of Klinger Circle in Port Charlotte and found:
- 5 plastic baggies containing suspected fentanyl/heroin mixture (1.3 grams)
- digital scale
- baggie containing 13.1 grams of suspected Methamphetamines
- baggie containing 0.4 grams of suspected Heroin
- multitude of small plastic baggies associated with narcotics sales
- 15.3 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin mixture
- materials and supplies used in the cutting and mixing of fentanyl/heroin
- over $22,400 in cash
Mahshie faces the following charges:
- Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of
- Drug Paraphernalia – Possession or Use Of
- Failure to Stop Vehicle as Ordered by LEO
- Heroin – Possess with Intent to Sell
- Introduction of Contraband into County Detention Facility
- Methamphetamine – Possess with Intent to Sell
- Possess Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Resisting Officer Without Violence
- Trafficking In Fentanyl 4 grams or more
He remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
