Investigators say Naples Park man pulled gun over loud noise at a home

A late-night party ended with an angry neighbor pulling a gun on someone.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ernesto Dorta in Naples Park recently. Deputies say he fetched his gun out of anger for loud noise coming from a next-door home.

Homeowners told us there are a lot of vacation rentals in the community, so they do hear noise from time to time, but they said none have been as loud as the one Dorta is accused of reacting to last week.

“That was the loudest I have heard in a long time,” Dawn Gray said.

Many neighbors have been upset about the noise at night.

“Trying to get some sleep, and people’s music is blasting throughout the neighborhood,” Joe Coto said. “It’s kind of frustrating.”

“I thought about going over their one day to tell them to keep it down,” Gray said.

Deputies say Dorta took it to the next level, however.

“I think he probably just got fed up with it,” Gray said.

While a family celebrated a birthday, Dorta got into an argument with them, and investigators say it led to him going home to get his gun.

“I don’t think guns should come into play,” Gray said.

According to the arrest report, Dorta pointed a loaded gun at a victim’s chest.

“I’ve never had a problem with him,” Gray said. “He has always been very kind to me, even lets me know if I leave my windows down and stuff.”

While many neighbors understand his frustration with the partying, they don’t agree with how he handled the situation.

“I can understand it,” Coto said. “I’m not condoning it, but I can understand.”

“It was loud, and he is right next to them,” Gray said.

Dorta bonded out of Collier County jail. He faces charges for two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

“I think you need to call the non-emergency number, or even if you could just talk to them and see if they can turn it down,” Gray said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

