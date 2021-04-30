FSW to hold 3 in-person graduation ceremonies Friday

Florida SouthWestern State College will hold in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies Friday in the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. A total of 2,946 students will earn their degrees. More than 900 graduates have registered to participate in this year’s commencement ceremonies.

Commencement will be split into three ceremonies, and the arena will be cleaned in between each ceremony. Ceremonies will be held as follows:

10 a.m. – School of Health Professions, School of Education, and School of Business and Technology

2 p.m. – School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and School of Applied Science

6 p.m. – School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and School of Applied Science

COVID safety measures will be in place for each commencement ceremony. Graduates will receive two guest tickets, and seating inside the arena will be assigned and socially distanced. Anyone without a guest ticket will not be permitted inside. Additionally, facial coverings will be required inside the arena.

The Suncoast Credit Union Arena has enhanced security measures for all arena events including walk-through metal detectors and bag restrictions. These security measures will be in place during FSW’s commencement ceremonies.

Balloons, air horns and noisemakers of any kind are prohibited inside the arena.

Guests are encouraged not to bring bags into the arena. This includes backpacks, purses, briefcases, duffle bags or coolers. Guests that choose to bring a bag will be able to bring in the following:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12”.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the arena with one of the clear plastic bags. Small bags must not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know