Fort Myers City Council could select city manager Friday

Fort Myers city leaders are meeting Friday morning to cast their votes for the new city manager.

Friday is Saeed Kazemi’s last day after he retired at the request of the mayor.

The list of four candidates was narrowed down from 100 candidates. The News-Press reports they are Steve Howard, city manager in Camden County, Georgia; Thomas Hutka, public works director in Broward County; Marty Lawin, county manager of Guildford, North Carolina; and Jane Shang, city manager of Deltona.

If a decision isn’t made Friday, the city can ask Kazemi to extend his stay or bring in an interim city manager.

