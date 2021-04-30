DOH-Lee lifts health alert for blue-green algae at Alva Boat Ramp

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County lifted a health alert at Alva Boat Ramp based on water sampling results from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection after DEP conducted sampling in the area and did not detect the presence of microcystin toxins.

When toxins are detected, DOH recommends individuals using the boat ramp avoid contact with the water. DEP will continue to monitor the Alva Boat Ramp and post updates on their website.

Blue-green algae can cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed. Children and pets are

especially vulnerable, so keeping them away from the water during a bloom is especially

important.

Additional information on blue-green algae is available here.

If you wish to report a new algae bloom please, visit DEP’s Algal Bloom Monitoring & Response webpage.

DEP, the five water management districts, DOH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation

Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services all work

together to respond to algal blooms.

DEP has been closely monitoring and testing algal blooms and will continue to respond to any new reports.

Author: Florida Department of Health in Lee County

