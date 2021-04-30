Cape Coral woman finds man climbing out of her home’s attic

A Cape Coral woman caught a man climbing out of her home’s attic after officers had been next door searching for someone wanted on a warrant.

Police said they were called to a duplex Wednesday afternoon in reference to a burglary. They had been at the duplex just hours before, trying to find a wanted person. The police report states that the person they were looking for had been living at the residence they visited, but someone who answered the door said he hadn’t been seen in a month.

After police left, the victim, who lives next door to the residence officers visited, heard strange noises and went to investigate. That’s when she found a man dangling out of the attic hatch and into the garage. The man apologized and told her he had broken through the other side. He then climbed back up and disappeared.

The victim went to confront her next-door neighbor and while she was there, the man she believed she saw in her attic came out of the house. She asked if he had been in the attic and he denied it before leaving.

The victim told police a number of people come and go from the residence next door, including the man she found in the garage.

An officer climbed into the attic and found damage left behind that totals about $1,200. The person is believed to have entered the attic of the neighboring property and then busted through the dividing wall to get into the neighboring attic.

Police said they believe the person who was caught in the attic is possibly the person they were looking for earlier in the day.

That person has not been located, according to the CCPD.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know