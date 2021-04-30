Arcadia community buries dog Cheeto with beloved owner Mr. Juan, a homeless man killed in 2019

The Arcadia community came together on Friday to properly memorialize Juan Diego Sebastian, who was beaten as he slept on a bench in 2019.

Sebastian, known to all as Mr. Juan, died of his wounds leaving behind his beloved dog Cheeto.

The dog was by Sebastian’s side until he died in hospice, never recovering from the beating he took from three men.

Cheeto was adopted by a family after Sebastian died.

But now, the dog has also died and on Friday was buried next to his owner.

“I loved Mr. Juan,” said Dolores Domínguez, who knew the man for about 15 years. “He was a very very very very sweet man, very sweet man.”

After Sebastian’s death community members and business owners around Arcadia raised money to make a tombstone. Now, they’ve added an engraving of the dog.

“Being able to now bury the dog with him, that really means a lot to a lot of people,” Domínguez said.

Brodowsky said she is glad they were able to give both and his owner a resting place together.

Police arrested Gary Stanka, Kyle Johnston and Brett Johnston in Sebastian’s death.

Kyle and Brett took plea deal and avoided jail time. They have since been rearrested for violating probation.

Meanwhile, Stanka is awaiting trial for second-degree murder.

Reporter: Andrea Guerrero

Writer: Melissa Montoya

