19-year-old arrested in stabbing deaths of 2 women in Tampa area

New details have been released in a double homicide earlier this week in the Tampa-area city of Largo.

Largo Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue NW at 1:53 a.m. Monday. The ensuing investigation revealed the suspect to be 19-year-old Sage Gayle Curry, who was arrested the same day and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Investigators say Curry followed the female victims to their residence after seeing them out in public. He later entered the residence through a bedroom window and fatally attacked the first victim with a knife while she was sleeping.

As a result of this first attack, the second female victim was alerted to the intruder and came to the defense of the first victim, injuring Curry in the process. The second female victim suffered fatal knife wounds while attempting to protect the first victim. Investigators said Curry eventually exited the residence and requested help from a neighbor for the injuries he sustained.

At this time, the incident is believed to be a random act with no known relationship between the victims and the arrested, investigators said. However, that could change as the investigation continues. Authorities will not be releasing the identity of the victims as next of kin has requested confidentiality under Marsy’s Law. While the investigation continues, authorities do not expect to release any further details regarding the case.

Curry is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Author: CBS Tampa

