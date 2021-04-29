Few showers expected Thursday as humidity levels rise

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! Tropical moisture really cranks up today soaring our humidity levels into the muggy category.

This afternoon, you’ll especially notice the muggy air as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

With the higher humidity, hot temperatures, and sea breeze fronts, a few spotty showers will bubble up today.

Timing looks to be mainly after 3 p.m. At times, quick downpours will near the I-75 corridor, but most rainfall activity will be inland.

As we approach the evening hours, lingering showers will be near Lake Okeechobee.

If you don’t see rain or storms today, more opportunities are in the forecast as we head into the weekend with a stalled front nearby!

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



