Marco police looking for 2 men who approached, tried to lure children at intersection

Police need your help finding two men who two girls say approached them and tried to lure them into a vehicle on Marco Island Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on San Marco Road, between Cushing Lane and Templewood Court.

A parent says two young men (in their late teens or early 20s) in a white pickup truck drove up to two girls riding their bikes far ahead of their brother.

The girls, on their way home from Mackle Park, were asked to get in the truck. After the girls refused and tried to bike away, the men continued to circle back and follow for the next quarter-mile.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, both men had blond hair, and one wore a blue shirt while the other was shirtless. The pickup is believed to be a newer model, possibly and extended or crew cab variant.

If you know anything, please contact the MIPD at (239) 389-5050.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

