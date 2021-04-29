CORONAVIRUS

A home on Hart Drive was searched by deputies on Thursday morning. (CREDIT: WINK News)
NORTH FORT MYERS

Lee deputies searching home on Hart Drive in North Fort Myers

Published: April 29, 2021 10:46 AM EDT
Updated: April 29, 2021 10:53 AM EDT

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has executed a search warrant at what they say is a “known drug house” in the Suncoast Estates neighborhood of North Fort Myers.

The home, located on Hart Drive, has been searched before, according to a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they have conducted undercover drug buys at the home before.

No details of what they found during the latest search have been released.

Three people were detained. Details on arrests were not immediately available.

Writer:Melissa Montoya
