Jimmy Rodgers appeals conviction in murder of Teresa Sievers

Attorneys for one of the men convicted in the brutal murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers filed an appeal on his behalf Thursday.

Jimmy Rodgers was convicted of killing Sievers inside her Bonita Springs home in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

Rodgers’ attorney told us comments from Judge Bruce Kyle at the sentencing sum up why the case should be overturned.

Judge Kyle called it a “Conflicting verdict.”

The defense attorney says it’s because Rodgers was found guilty of murder without a weapon, but evidence showed a weapon was clearly used in the crime.

Rodgers’ attorney also argues there was insufficient evidence in the case. She says no fingerprints, blood, DNA, email or cellphone records link him to the crime.

Walmart surveillance cameras captured images of Rodgers shopping in Lee County the day before Sievers’ murder.

Curtis Wayne Wright took a plea deal in the murder of Teresa. He is the best friend of her husband, Mark Sievers, who orchestrated his wife’s murder.

Wright is serving a 25-year prison sentence, and Mark is on death row.

A group of judges will ultimately review the argument made by Rodgers and his attorneys and rule on the appeal.

