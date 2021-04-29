Fort Myers Police step in to help older man

A kind gesture from Fort Myers Police officers helped cheer up an older man without a family.

Harry Stephens is 90-years-old, alone in the world and struggling. Mr. Harry, as he’s known, needed help.

Debbie Bill is an administrative assistant at Pelican Preserve. “He needed more help than what we were able to provide for him,” Bill said.

Debbie Bill was a friend and neighbor to Mr. Harry. Now, a group of Fort Myers Police have also befriended Mr. Harry. They heard his story and got him into Gull Point at Estero, an assisted living facility.

Kenneth McCoy is a Fort Myers Police Officer. “Before he was a little bit struggling, I know he couldn’t be happier where he’s at,” McCoy said.

“He’s gaining weight, he’s getting new clothes, talking, more active. And it’s just really great to hear that he’s come that far,” Bill said.

The cops didn’t just drop Mr. Harry off. They stayed in touch.

“Harry is a very happy, optimistic guy, even being 90-years-old he still has this zest for life that people half his age don’t have. So it’s great to be able to put him in a position to keep going and keep living his life to the fullest,” said McCoy.

When they threw a barbecue for families at Gull Point, none other than his Fort Myers police friends showed up for Mr. Harry.

“He got a little teary-eyed a couple times because he just couldn’t believe he outpouring in the response that he keeps getting from us here at Fort Myers so, and we’re happy to be there for him,” Officer McCoy.

“You hear all the bad things happening, and it was truly a great personal experience to see something good happen in our community,” said Bill.

Harry is pretty happy about that too.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Drew Hill

