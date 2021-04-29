CORONAVIRUS

Florida Surgeon General ‘expanding vaccine eligibility to include non-Florida residents providing goods & services’ within the state

Published: April 29, 2021 7:45 PM EDT
Updated: April 29, 2021 7:50 PM EDT

The Florida Department of Health has announced a change to earlier guidance on vaccine eligibility in the state of Florida.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has issued a Public Health Advisory directing those administering COVID-19 vaccines to expand “vaccine eligibility to include non-Florida residents providing goods & services” in the State of Florida.

This rescinds a previous advisory stating that you must be a resident of the state.

The advisory also encourages government operations and services to resume in-person.

To read the entire Public Health Advisory, you can follow this link.

Writer:WINK News
