Community focus group shares its vision for future of Cape Coral

A community focus group was held in Cape Coral Thursday to discuss what people see for the future of the city.

People we spoke to are happy their voices are being heard.

“To be proud of where I live and the community that I’m in and know that I’m a part of it,” Fred Paonessa said.

People at the meeting said the waterways and the quality of the water were at the top of their list.

Moving forward, people also wanted a focus on improving nature and walking trails, as well as outdoor activities and community amenities such as dining and events.

“The way things are exploding in this city, they need help from people, this group, to give them a hand and set up a development strategy,” Sal Salmoiraghi said. “Because if they don’t, they’re going to be overwhelmed.”

All of this information will be a part of the final draft presented to the city by the USF Florida Institute of Government.

“We basically are helping them create the blueprint for where they want to go,” said Angela Crist, the director of the institute. “But then, it’s really up to leadership at the council level, as well as the city manager and his team to really take it, implement it.”

One more community forum is planned where people can share their ideas. That event time and location hasn’t been announced yet, but the plan could be presented to the city as early as August.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know