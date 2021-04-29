Caught on cam: Suspect steals two AC units from family-owned business

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers wants your help to identify a suspect in a theft.

They say a man stole two commercial AC units from a family-owned chiropractic office in Fort Myers.

Each unit is valued at $5,752.00 and they were forced off with the breakers and lines cut.

The vehicle has tape covering the rear driver’s side window.

If you can identify the suspect and/or vehicle or have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and be eligible for a cash reward.

Writer: WINK News

