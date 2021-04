Car crashes into Bonita Springs home, 2 hospitalized

A car crashed into the side of a home in Bonita Brings Thursday afternoon.

Bonita Springs firefighters responded to a call about the crash in the community of Valencia Bonita off Bonita Beach Road SE.

Firefighters removed the driver and a passenger from the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital and the extent of injuries is currently unknown.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know